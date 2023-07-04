 Nokia 2.2 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Nokia 2 2 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 2 2 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 2 2 now with free delivery.
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
Nokia 2 2 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5 MP
  • 5.71 inches (14.5 cm)
  • 13 MP
  • 3000 mAh
Battery
  • No
  • 02h 55m 45s
  • 3000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Fixed Focus
  • Single
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F2.2
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • F2.2
Design
  • 153 grams
  • 9.3 mm
  • 70.5 mm
  • 145.9 mm
  • Back: Polycarbonate
  • Tungsten Black, Steel
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 720 x 1520 pixels
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 19:9
  • IPS LCD
  • 295 ppi
  • 5.71 inches (14.5 cm)
  • 78.73 %
General
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • No
  • Nokia
  • 2.2
  • No
  • June 10, 2019 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android One
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • No
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • 12 nm
  • LPDDR3
  • 2 GB
  • PowerVR GE8300
  • 64 bit
  • MediaTek Helio A22
  • Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 30.0 s
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes, Up to 400 GB
  • 16 GB
Nokia 2.2 FAQs

What is the price of the Nokia 2.2 in India?

Nokia 2.2 price in India at 6,320 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio A22; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Nokia 2.2?

How many colors are available in Nokia 2.2?

What is the Nokia 2.2 Battery Capacity?

Is Nokia 2.2 Waterproof?

View More

