Nokia 2 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Nokia 2 Nokia 2 is a Android v7.1.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 4100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 2 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 2 now with free delivery.