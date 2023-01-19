 Nokia 2 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Nokia Phones Nokia 2

    Nokia 2

    Nokia 2 is a Android v7.1.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 4100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 2 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30974/heroimage/119007-v2-nokia-2-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30974/images/Design/119007-v2-nokia-2-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30974/images/Design/119007-v2-nokia-2-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30974/images/Design/119007-v2-nokia-2-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30974/images/Design/119007-v2-nokia-2-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹7,499
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    5 MP
    4100 mAh
    Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹7,499
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    4100 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 6,749 M.R.P. ₹9,999
    Buy Now

    Nokia 2 Price in India

    Nokia 2 price in India starts at Rs.7,499. The lowest price of Nokia 2 is Rs.6,200 on amazon.in.

    Nokia 2 price in India starts at Rs.7,499. The lowest price of Nokia 2 is Rs.6,200 on amazon.in.

    Nokia 2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 4100 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 4100 mAh
    Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • No
    • Fixed Focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • Dust proof
    • 143.5 mm
    • 71.3 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP52
    • 9.3 mm
    • Copper Black, Pewter Black, Pewter White
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 67.2 %
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • LCD
    • 294 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • 2
    • Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • November 24, 2017 (Official)
    • Nokia
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, RDS
    • Yes, RDS
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • 32 bit
    • 28 nm
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 MSM8909
    • LPDDR3
    • LPDDR3
    • 1 GB
    • Adreno 304
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • eMMC 4.5
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Nokia 2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Nokia 2 in India?

    Nokia 2 price in India at 7,007 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 MSM8909; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 4100 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Nokia 2?

    How many colors are available in Nokia 2?

    What is the Nokia 2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Nokia 2 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Nokia 2