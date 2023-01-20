 Nokia 3 1 Nokia 3 2018 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Nokia Phones Nokia 3 1 Nokia 3 2018

    Nokia 3 1 Nokia 3 2018

    Nokia 3 1 Nokia 3 2018 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 2990 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 3 1 Nokia 3 2018 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 3 1 Nokia 3 2018 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32537/heroimage/127386-v6-nokia-3.1-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32537/images/Design/127386-v6-nokia-3.1-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32537/images/Design/127386-v6-nokia-3.1-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32537/images/Design/127386-v6-nokia-3.1-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32537/images/Design/127386-v6-nokia-3.1-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    16 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    8 MP
    2990 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    16 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    13 MP
    2990 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 10,249 M.R.P. ₹13,499
    Buy Now

    Nokia Phones Prices in India

    Nokia mobiles price in India starts from Rs.981. HT Tech has 190 Nokia mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Nokia mobiles price in India starts from Rs.981. HT Tech has 190 Nokia mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Nokia 3 1 Nokia 3 2018 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 13 MP
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 2990 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • No
    • 2990 mAh
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Fixed Focus
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • CMOS image sensor
    • F2
    • Single
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    Design
    • 146.2 mm
    • 68.6 mm
    • Black, Blue, White
    • Back: Plastic
    • 138.3 grams
    • 8.7 mm
    Display
    • 69.58 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 310 ppi
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • Yes
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • 18:9
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Android One
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • July 21, 2018 (Official)
    • No
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • 3.1
    • Nokia
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    • Mali-T860 MP2
    • 28 nm
    • LPDDR3
    • 2 GB
    • MediaTek MT6750
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Nokia 3 1 Nokia 3 2018 FAQs

    What is the price of the Nokia 3.1 (Nokia 3 2018) in India?

    Nokia 3.1 (Nokia 3 2018) price in India at 9,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6750; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2990 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Nokia 3.1 (Nokia 3 2018)?

    How many colors are available in Nokia 3.1 (Nokia 3 2018)?

    What is the Nokia 3.1 (Nokia 3 2018) Battery Capacity?

    Is Nokia 3.1 (Nokia 3 2018) Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Nokia 3 1 Nokia 3 2018