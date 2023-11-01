 Nokia 3.2 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Nokia 3 2

Nokia 3 2 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 10,199 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 3 2 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 3 2 now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹10,199
16 GB
6.26 inches (15.9 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
13 MP
5 MP
4000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
2 GB
Nokia 3 2 Price in India

The starting price for the Nokia 3 2 in India is Rs. 10,199.  This is the Nokia 3 2 base model with 2 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Nokia 3 2 in India is Rs. 10,199.  This is the Nokia 3 2 base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Steel.

Nokia 3.2

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black, Steel
Nokia 3 2 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
  • 4000 mAh
  • 6.26 inches (15.9 cm)
  • 13 MP
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 504 Hours(4G)
  • Up to 35 Hours(3G)
  • No
  • 4000 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
  • Yes
  • Fixed Focus
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Single
  • CMOS
Design
  • Back: Plastic
  • Black, Steel
  • 181 grams
  • 159.4 mm
  • 8.6 mm
  • 76.2 mm
Display
  • 80.13 %
  • 19:9
  • 269 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 6.26 inches (15.9 cm)
  • TFT
General
  • Nokia
  • Android One
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • May 23, 2019 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes, v4.2
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
  • 12 nm
  • Adreno 504
  • 2 GB
  • Quad core, 1.95 GHz, Cortex A53
  • DDR3
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • No
Storage
  • Yes
  • 16 GB
  • Yes, Up to 400 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
Add to compare
Add to compare
Add to compare
Add to compare
Nokia 3 2 News

Icon
Nokia G42 5G
Nokia G42 5G goes on sale today! Priced at 12599 on Amazon
15 Sep 2023
Nokia G42 5G
Nokia G42 5G: Launch, price, colour, and more teased
09 Sep 2023
Nokia C12 Pro
Price Cut Alert! Nokia C12 Pro gets a huge discount on Amazon; know what you will pay now
31 Jul 2023
Nokia 5710 XpressAudio
Nokia 5710 XpressAudio with TWS earbuds INSIDE launches in India! See what it costs
17 Sep 2022
Nokia C21 Plus
iPhone 14 price took your breath away? Get this delightful Nokia phone for just £99
15 Sep 2022
Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

Nokia 3.2 FAQs

What is the price of the Nokia 3.2 in India? Icon Icon

Nokia 3.2 price in India at 6,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 429; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Nokia 3.2? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Nokia 3.2? Icon Icon

How long does the Nokia 3.2 last? Icon Icon

What is the Nokia 3.2 Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Nokia 3.2 Waterproof? Icon Icon

