 Nokia 5.3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Nokia Phones Nokia 5 3

    Nokia 5 3

    Nokia 5 3 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 16,599 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 5 3 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 5 3 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34730/heroimage/137996-v3-nokia-5.3-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34730/images/Design/137996-v3-nokia-5.3-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34730/images/Design/137996-v3-nokia-5.3-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34730/images/Design/137996-v3-nokia-5.3-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34730/images/Design/137996-v3-nokia-5.3-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹16,599
    64 GB
    6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹16,599
    64 GB
    6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Nokia 5 3 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 02h 26m 52s
    • Yes
    • 4000 mAh
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • F1.8
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • F2.0
    Design
    • 180 grams
    • Cyan, Sand, Charcoal
    • 164.3 mm
    • 76.6 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 8.5 mm
    Display
    • 20:9
    • IPS LCD
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 268 ppi
    • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 450 nits
    • 82.3 %
    • 60 Hz
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    General
    • Android One
    • September 1, 2020 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Nokia
    • No
    • Yes
    • 5.3
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
    • 64 bit
    • 11 nm
    • 36.0 s
    • Adreno 610
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    • LPDDR4X
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13+5+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • 64 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Nokia 5.3 FAQs

    What is the price of the Nokia 5.3 in India?

    Nokia 5.3 price in India at 11,390 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Nokia 5.3?

    How many colors are available in Nokia 5.3?

    What is the Nokia 5.3 Battery Capacity?

    Is Nokia 5.3 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Nokia 5 3