Nokia 5.3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Nokia 5 3 Nokia 5 3 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 16,599 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 5 3 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 5 3 now with free delivery.