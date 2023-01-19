 Nokia 5 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Nokia 5

    Nokia 5 is a Android v7.1.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 12,899 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 5 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 5 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹12,899
    16 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    8 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
    ₹ 12,499
    Nokia 5 Price in India

    Nokia 5 price in India starts at Rs.12,899. The lowest price of Nokia 5 is Rs.12,499 on amazon.in.

    Nokia 5 price in India starts at Rs.12,899. The lowest price of Nokia 5 is Rs.12,499 on amazon.in.

    Nokia 5 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • 3000 mAh
    Camera
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • Case: AluminiumBack: Aluminium
    • 8.0 mm
    • Silver, Tempered Blue, Matte Black, Copper
    • 72.5 mm
    • 149.7 mm
    • 160 grams
    Display
    • 68.52 %
    • 282 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    General
    • Yes
    • August 15, 2017 (Official)
    • No
    • Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Nokia
    • 5
    • Stock
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • 2 GB
    • 28 nm
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937
    • Adreno 505
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • LPDDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Front
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    • 16 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    Nokia 5 FAQs

    What is the price of the Nokia 5 in India?

    Nokia 5 price in India at 12,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Nokia 5?

    How many colors are available in Nokia 5?

    What is the Nokia 5 Battery Capacity?

    Is Nokia 5 Waterproof?

    Nokia 5