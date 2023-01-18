 Nokia C01 Plus 32gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Nokia Mobile Nokia C01 Plus 32GB

    Nokia C01 Plus 32GB

    Nokia C01 Plus 32GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 6,799 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia C01 Plus 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Nokia C01 Plus 32GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37332/heroimage/149939-v1-nokia-c01-plus-32gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37332/images/Design/149939-v1-nokia-c01-plus-32gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37332/images/Design/149939-v1-nokia-c01-plus-32gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37332/images/Design/149939-v1-nokia-c01-plus-32gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,799
    32 GB
    5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    Octa core (1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    5 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹6,799
    32 GB
    5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 5,999 M.R.P. ₹7,999
    Buy Now

    Nokia C01 Plus 32GB Price in India

    Nokia C01 Plus 32GB price in India starts at Rs.6,799. The lowest price of Nokia C01 Plus 32GB is Rs.5,919 on amazon.in.

    Nokia C01 Plus 32GB price in India starts at Rs.6,799. The lowest price of Nokia C01 Plus 32GB is Rs.5,919 on amazon.in.

    Nokia C01 Plus 32gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    Battery
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    Design
    • 9.3 mm
    • Blue, Purple
    • 157 grams
    • Back: Plastic
    • 71.8 mm
    • 148 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    • 18:9
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • Yes
    • 72.13 %
    • 295 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • C01 Plus 32GB
    • Android v11
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Android Go
    • March 29, 2022 (Official)
    • Nokia
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 28 nm
    • 2 GB
    • Mali-G52 MC2
    • Unisoc SC9863A
    • Octa core (1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Nokia C01 Plus 32gb