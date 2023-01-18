Nokia C01 Plus 32gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ Screen, Selfie Camera with Front Flash | 32GB Storage
Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ Screen, Selfie Camera with Front Flash | 32GB Storage (Blue)
₹5,919
₹7,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Nokia C01 Plus 32GB price in India starts at Rs.6,799. The lowest price of Nokia C01 Plus 32GB is Rs.5,919 on amazon.in.
Nokia C01 Plus 32GB price in India starts at Rs.6,799. The lowest price of Nokia C01 Plus 32GB is Rs.5,919 on amazon.in.