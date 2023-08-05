Nokia C01 Plus Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

(Renewed) Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ Screen, Selfie Camera with Front Flash | 32GB Storage
(Renewed) Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ Screen, Selfie Camera with Front Flash | 32GB Storage (Grey)
₹4,989
₹7,999
Buy Now
Nokia C01 Plus price in India starts at Rs.6,199. The lowest price of Nokia C01 Plus is Rs.4,989 on amazon.in.
Nokia C01 Plus price in India starts at Rs.6,199. The lowest price of Nokia C01 Plus is Rs.4,989 on amazon.in.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.