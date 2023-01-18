 Nokia C3 2020 32gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Nokia Phones Nokia C3 2020 32GB

    Nokia C3 2020 32GB

    Nokia C3 2020 32GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55 Processor, 3040 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia C3 2020 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Nokia C3 2020 32GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35071/heroimage/139841-v2-nokia-c3-2020-32gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35071/images/Design/139841-v2-nokia-c3-2020-32gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35071/images/Design/139841-v2-nokia-c3-2020-32gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35071/images/Design/139841-v2-nokia-c3-2020-32gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    32 GB
    5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
    Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55
    8 MP
    5 MP
    3040 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    32 GB
    5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
    8 MP
    3040 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 10,249 M.R.P. ₹13,499
    Buy Now

    Nokia C3 2020 32GB Price in India

    Nokia C3 2020 32GB price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Nokia C3 2020 32GB is Rs.10,249 on amazon.in.

    Nokia C3 2020 32GB price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Nokia C3 2020 32GB is Rs.10,249 on amazon.in.

    Nokia C3 2020 32gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 3040 mAh
    • 5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • 3040 mAh
    • Up to 22 Hours(4G) / Up to 23 Hours(3G) / Up to 50 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • Up to 22 Hours(4G) / Up to 23 Hours(3G) / Up to 50 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.0
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes
    • 5 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • F2.4
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • 77 mm
    • 184.5 grams
    • 8.6 mm
    • Nordic Blue, Gold Sand
    • 159.9 mm
    Display
    • 269 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 18:9
    • 5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 75.2 %
    • Yes
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    General
    • Yes
    • Nokia
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • September 30, 2020 (Official)
    • C3 2020 32GB
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 28 nm
    • 3 GB
    • PowerVR GE8322
    • Unisoc SC9863A
    • Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Nokia C3 2020 32gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Nokia C3 2020 32Gb in India?

    Nokia C3 2020 32Gb price in India at 7,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Unisoc SC9863A; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3040 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Nokia C3 2020 32Gb?

    How many colors are available in Nokia C3 2020 32Gb?

    What is the Nokia C3 2020 32Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Nokia C3 2020 32Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Nokia C3 2020 32gb