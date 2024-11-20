 Nubia Z60 Ultra - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Home Mobiles in India Nubia Mobile Nubia Z60 Ultra

Nubia Z60 Ultra

Nubia Z60 Ultra is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 49,990 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 20 November 2024
Overview Specs Videos News
NubiaZ60Ultra_Display_6.8inches(17.27cm)
NubiaZ60Ultra_FrontCamera_12MP
NubiaZ60Ultra_Ram_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39474/heroimage/159718-v2-nubia-z60-ultra-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_NubiaZ60Ultra_3
1/4 NubiaZ60Ultra_Display_6.8inches(17.27cm)
2/4 NubiaZ60Ultra_FrontCamera_12MP"
3/4 NubiaZ60Ultra_Ram_8GB"
View all Images 4/4 NubiaZ60Ultra_3"
Key Specs
₹49,990 (speculated)
256 GB
6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP
12 MP
6000 mAh
Android v14
8 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when launched
Add to compare
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Nubia Z60 Ultra Price in India

The starting price for the Nubia Z60 Ultra in India is Rs. 49,990.  This is the Nubia Z60 Ultra base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Silver.

Nubia Z60 Ultra

(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black, Silver
Upcoming

Nubia Z60 Ultra Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
  • 12 MP
  • 6000 mAh
  • 50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP
Battery
  • Yes
  • Yes, Quick, v4.0, 80W
  • 6000 mAh
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Single
  • Yes
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Laser autofocus
  • Under display
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • 12 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 1.22µm pixel size)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • IMX800, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
Design
  • 163.9 mm
  • Dust proof
  • 76.3 mm
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
  • 8.7 mm
  • 246 grams
  • Black, Silver
Display
  • Yes
  • 400 ppi
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 89.27 %
  • AMOLED
  • 120 Hz
  • 20:9
  • Yes, HDR 10+
General
  • November 20, 2024 (Expected)
  • Android v14
  • Nubia
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • No
  • DTS Sound
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v5.4
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • LPDDR5X
  • 4 nm
  • 8 GB
  • Octa core (3.3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X4 + 3.2 GHz, Penta Core, Cortex A720 + 2.3 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A520)
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • Adreno 750
Sensors
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
  • Yes
Storage
  • UFS 4.0
  • Yes
  • No
  • 256 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Nubia Z60 Ultra Competitors

51% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • White
₹49,000 ₹100,999
Buy Now
Nubia Z60 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S21 Fe
Samsung Galaxy S22 FE 5G
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
48% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S22
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Green
₹44,999 ₹85,999
Buy Now
Nubia Z60 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22
Xiaomi Redmi K50S Pro
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage

Mobiles Videos

Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more

11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.

Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed

23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more

08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone

04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hyped

Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality

04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more.

Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more

31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos

Nubia Z60 Ultra News

iPhone 15 Pro

Apple’s China Slump Deepens Even as iPhone Sales Grow Again; “This Storm Will Pass", says expert

03 Feb 2024
Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to have a cheaper version! Here is a big feature it will lose

02 Feb 2024
HONOR X9b

HONOR X9b unveils a new frontier in smartphone durability and display brilliance

02 Feb 2024
iPhone 15

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus battery life exceeds expectations, says study

01 Feb 2024
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G Review: Does this stylish and affordable 5G phone pack a powerful punch?

31 Jan 2024
Lava Blaze Pro 5G

Lava Blaze Pro 5G review: A top mid-range contender

31 Jan 2024
Mobiles News

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

OPPO Reno11 Pro

Obsidian Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹37,499
₹44,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO A2x

Starry Night Black, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹12,790
Check Details

IQOO Neo 9 Pro

Fighting Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹35,190
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Titanium Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹129,999
₹134,999
Buy Now

OPPO Reno11 Pro

Obsidian Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹37,499
₹44,999
Buy Now

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro

Arctic White, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹24,900
₹28,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Nubia Z60 Ultra