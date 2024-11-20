Nubia Z60 Ultra - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Nubia Z60 Ultra
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black, Silver
The starting price for the Nubia Z60 Ultra in India is Rs. 49,990. This is the Nubia Z60 Ultra base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Silver.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
