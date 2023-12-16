Oppo A52 - Price in India (December 2023), Full Specs, Comparison

Oppo A52 Summary

Oppo launched its A52 smartphone in June, 2020. The screen ratio of 90.50 percent offers a better visual experience for the users. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 enabling the user to access multiple apps with ease. Weighing 192 grams, the phone offers sleek handling features like 3D Quad-curve design. The fingerprint sensor is provided on the side. Oppo A52 comes in Twilight Black and Stream White colours.



Price



Oppo A52 is priced at a starting range of Rs 16,990.



Storage



The phone comes with 6GB RAM with 128 GB ROM. The 6GB LPDDR4X memory enhances the efficiency of the phone.



Display



Oppo A52 comes with an ultra-high-resolution display with neo-design. The phone has the dimensions of 16.2 cm height and 7.55 cm width. The display features include 2400X1080 FHD and punch hole display with a screen to body ratio of 90.5 %. The automatic screen brightness adjustment ensures reduction of eye strain.



Processor



Oppo A52 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with Color 7.1 Operating system running on Android 10.



Camera



The rear is provided with four cameras. The main camera comes with 12 MP, 8 MP ultra wide angle lenses, and two 2 MP portrait style lenses. The front camera of the phone is equipped with 16 MP. The phone supports video anti-shake, wide-angle video and 120fps slow motion. The 4K video is another feature on Oppo A52.



Battery



Oppo A52 comes with a 5000 mAh non-removable battery that lasts longer even during intense use. The 18W fast charge helps to charge the phone quickly.



Top rivals



Some of the major competitors of Oppo A52 are Vivo T1 44W, Vivo T1, Motorola Moto G52, Realme Narzo 50 and Infinix Note 10 Pro.



Other features



A smart sidebar facility helps to store and access all the apps at one go. The dark mode with eye care mode is gentle on the eyes and the feature also saves on power. The super linear Dual Stereo speakers and Dirac 2.0 features provide better audio experience for the users. The phone has sensors for light and proximity. It also has an accelerometer sensor.



Reference- https://www.oppo.com/in/smartphones/series-a/a52/