Oppo A52 - Price in India (December 2023), Full Specs, Comparison

 Oppo A52
OPPO A52

OPPO A52

OPPO A52 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 16,549 in India with 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A52 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A52 now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 16 December 2023
Key Specs
₹16,549
128 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
6 GB
See full specifications
₹15,499 33% OFF
Buy Now

Oppo A52 Summary

Oppo launched its A52 smartphone in June, 2020. The screen ratio of 90.50 percent offers a better visual experience for the users. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 enabling the user to access multiple apps with ease. Weighing 192 grams, the phone offers sleek handling features like 3D Quad-curve design. The fingerprint sensor is provided on the side. Oppo A52 comes in Twilight Black and Stream White colours.

Price

Oppo A52 is priced at a starting range of Rs 16,990.

Storage

The phone comes with 6GB RAM with 128 GB ROM. The 6GB LPDDR4X memory enhances the efficiency of the phone.

Display

Oppo A52 comes with an ultra-high-resolution display with neo-design. The phone has the dimensions of 16.2 cm height and 7.55 cm width. The display features include 2400X1080 FHD and punch hole display with a screen to body ratio of 90.5 %. The automatic screen brightness adjustment ensures reduction of eye strain.

Processor

Oppo A52 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with Color 7.1 Operating system running on Android 10.

Camera

The rear is provided with four cameras. The main camera comes with 12 MP, 8 MP ultra wide angle lenses, and two 2 MP portrait style lenses. The front camera of the phone is equipped with 16 MP. The phone supports video anti-shake, wide-angle video and 120fps slow motion. The 4K video is another feature on Oppo A52.

Battery

Oppo A52 comes with a 5000 mAh non-removable battery that lasts longer even during intense use. The 18W fast charge helps to charge the phone quickly.

Top rivals

Some of the major competitors of Oppo A52 are Vivo T1 44W, Vivo T1, Motorola Moto G52, Realme Narzo 50 and Infinix Note 10 Pro.

Other features

A smart sidebar facility helps to store and access all the apps at one go. The dark mode with eye care mode is gentle on the eyes and the feature also saves on power. The super linear Dual Stereo speakers and Dirac 2.0 features provide better audio experience for the users. The phone has sensors for light and proximity. It also has an accelerometer sensor.

Reference- https://www.oppo.com/in/smartphones/series-a/a52/

OPPO A52 Price in India

The starting price for the OPPO A52 in India is Rs. 16,549.  At Amazon, the OPPO A52 can be purchased for Rs. 15,499.  This is the OPPO A52 base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It ...Read More

Oppo A52 Full Specifications

Key Specs Icon
  • 5000 mAh
  • 16 MP
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Battery Icon
  • 5000 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 18W
Camera Icon
  • CMOS
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Single
Design Icon
  • 75.5 mm
  • 8.9 mm
  • 162 mm
  • Twilight Black
  • 192 grams Below
Display Icon
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 90.5 %
  • 405 ppi
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 480 nits
  • 20:9
  • 83.4 %
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 60 Hz
General Icon
  • ColorOS
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • OPPO
  • June 18, 2020 (Official)
Multimedia Icon
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity Icon
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Head: 1.42 W/kg, Body: 1.12 W/kg
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v5.0
  • No
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance Icon
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • 6 GB
  • 11 nm
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
  • Adreno 610
  • LPDDR4X
  • 64 bit
Sensors Icon
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Side
  • Yes
Storage Icon
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 128 GB
  • UFS 2.1
  • Yes
OPPO A52 Competitors
Icon
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
  • Icon4 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
  • Icon Frosted Green
₹13,999
Check Details
Oppo A52 Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T 5G
  • Icon6 GB RAM
  • Icon64 GB Storage
₹15,999
Check Details
Oppo A52 Xiaomi Redmi Note 12t 5g
IQOO Z6 Lite 5G
  • Icon4 GB RAM
  • Icon64 GB Storage
  • Icon Mystic Night
₹12,499
Check Details
Oppo A52 Iqoo Z6 Lite 5g
Honor 10 Lite
  • Icon4 GB RAM
  • Icon64 GB Storage
  • Icon Midnight Black
₹16,999
Check Details
Oppo A52 Honor 10 Lite

OPPO A52 News

Icon
Oppo F23
10 Best Oppo phones under 25000: Performance without the premium price
13 Dec 2023
Best feature-filled Oppo smartphones, but on budget.
Best Oppo phones under 15000: Oppo A17, Oppo A38, Oppo A58, more
07 Dec 2023
Oppo Find X5 Pro
Oppo Find X7 Pro to do a first, pack a special camera: Report
20 Nov 2023
Oppo Find N3 Flip launch date is out! Check details.
The Oppo Find N3 Flip launch date announced! Check what is special
06 Oct 2023
Check out the expected Oppo Find N3 Flip launch date.
Oppo Find N3 Flip launch date: Here is when this foldable is expected to be unveiled
04 Oct 2023
Reno 10 5G
Oppo Reno 10 5G Review: A visual delight!
05 Sep 2023
Mobiles By Brand

Oppo A52 FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo A52 in India? Icon Icon

Oppo A52 price in India at 13,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A52? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Oppo A52? Icon Icon

What is the Oppo A52 Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Oppo A52 Waterproof? Icon Icon

    Icon
    Oppo A52