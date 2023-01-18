 Oppo A54 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO A54

    OPPO A54

    OPPO A54 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 13,490 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A54 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A54 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹13,490
    64 GB
    6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    ₹ 11,990 M.R.P. ₹15,990
    OPPO A54 Price in India

    OPPO A54 price in India starts at Rs.13,490. The lowest price of OPPO A54 is Rs.11,990 on amazon.in.

    Oppo A54 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • 02h 31m 52s
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • F2.2
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • 192 grams
    • 8.4 mm
    • 75.7 mm
    • 163.6 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof, IPX4
    • Crystal Black, Starry Blue, Moonlight Gold
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 82.62 %
    • 60 Hz
    • 89.2 %
    • 20:9
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • IPS LCD
    • 480 nits
    • 270 ppi
    • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    General
    • Yes
    • OPPO
    • A54
    • ColorOS
    • April 19, 2021 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Head: 1.03 W/kg, Body: 0.79 W/kg
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • 4 GB
    • 12 nm
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • MediaTek Helio P35
    • 64 bit
    • 36.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    • eMMC 5.1
    Oppo A54 FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo A54 128Gb in India?

    Oppo A54 128Gb price in India at 14,590 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P35; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A54 128Gb?

    How many colors are available in Oppo A54 128Gb?

    What is the Oppo A54 128Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo A54 128Gb Waterproof?

    Oppo A54