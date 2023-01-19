 Oppo A83 2018 16gb 2gb Ram Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO A83 2018 16GB 2GB RAM

    OPPO A83 2018 16GB 2GB RAM is a Android v7.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 9,200 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3180 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A83 2018 16GB 2GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A83 2018 16GB 2GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Oppo A83 2018 16gb 2gb Ram Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • 3180 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • CMOS
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • Blue, Red
    • 7.7 mm
    • 150.5 mm
    • 73.1 mm
    • 143 grams
    • Back: Aluminium
    Display
    • 282 ppi
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • 76.21 %
    • Yes
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 18:9
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • TFT
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • October 9, 2018 (Official)
    • OPPO
    • A83 2018 16GB 2GB RAM
    • Android v7.1 (Nougat)
    • ColorOS
    • No
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Head: 1.380 W/kg, Body: 0.715 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 2 GB
    • MediaTek MT6763T
    • Mali-G71 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 2.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 16 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Oppo A83 2018 16gb 2gb Ram FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo A83 2018 16Gb 2Gb Ram in India?

    Oppo A83 2018 16Gb 2Gb Ram price in India at 11,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6763T; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3180 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A83 2018 16Gb 2Gb Ram?

    How many colors are available in Oppo A83 2018 16Gb 2Gb Ram?

    What is the Oppo A83 2018 16Gb 2Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo A83 2018 16Gb 2Gb Ram Waterproof?

    View More

    Oppo A83 2018 16gb 2gb Ram