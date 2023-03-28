 Oppo A9 2020 4gb Ram Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
OPPO A9 2020 4GB RAM

OPPO A9 2020 4GB RAM is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 19,676 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A9 2020 4GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A9 2020 4GB RAM now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Key Specs
₹19,676
128 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Oppo Phones Prices in India

Oppo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.7,499. HT Tech has 161 Oppo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Oppo A9 2020 4gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 5000 mAh
  • 16 MP
  • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • 02h 39m 43s
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Yes
  • F1.8
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • CMOS image sensor
  • F2.0
  • Single
  • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
Design
  • 163.6 mm
  • 195 grams
  • 9.1 mm
  • Space Purple, Marine Green, Vanilla Mint
  • 75.6 mm
  • Back: Plastic
Display
  • 480 nits
  • 82.47 %
  • IPS LCD
  • 60 Hz
  • 270 ppi
  • 89 %
  • 20:9
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • September 26, 2019 (Official)
  • A9 2020 4GB RAM
  • Yes
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • ColorOS
  • No
  • OPPO
Multimedia
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v5.0
  • No
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • 11 nm
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR4X
  • Adreno 610
  • LPDDR4X
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
  • 4 GB
  • 24.0 s
Smart TV Features
  • 48+8+2+2 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 128 GB
  • Yes
  • Up to 104 GB
  • UFS 2.1
Oppo A9 2020 4gb Ram FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo A9 2020 4Gb Ram in India?

Oppo A9 2020 4Gb Ram price in India at 16,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A9 2020 4Gb Ram?

How many colors are available in Oppo A9 2020 4Gb Ram?

What is the Oppo A9 2020 4Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

Is Oppo A9 2020 4Gb Ram Waterproof?

    Oppo A9 2020 4gb Ram