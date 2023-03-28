Oppo A9 2020 4gb Ram Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

OPPO A9 2020 4GB RAM OPPO A9 2020 4GB RAM is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 19,676 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A9 2020 4GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A9 2020 4GB RAM now with free delivery.