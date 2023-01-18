Oppo F19 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Oppo F19 Pro Summary

The Oppo F19 Pro was launched earlier in 2021. The phone is slim and light, with an attractive appearance, interesting features, and adequate specifications. The F19 Pro is 7.8mm thick and weighs around 172g. The smartphone is powered by Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. It is available in three colour variants: Crystal Silver, Fantastic Purple and Fluid Black.



Price



The Oppo F19 Pro is priced at Rs 21,990 for the base model with 8+128GB configuration and Rs 23,490 for the other variant with 8+256GB configuration.



Storage



The Oppo F19 Pro is available in two variants, one with an internal storage of 128GB and the other with 256GB of internal storage.



Display



The Oppo F19 Pro features a 6.43-inch full-HD + Super AMOLED display. Furthermore, the phone's screen features a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a pixel density of 409 ppi.



Processor



The Oppo F19 Pro is powered by a Mediatek MT6779V Helio P95 Octa-core processor. It comes with an inbuilt IMG 9XM-HP8 GPU.



Camera



In terms of photography, the Oppo F19 Pro has a quad-camera configuration on the back. A 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture are all included. LED flash, face detection, exposure correction, HDR mode, digital zoom, panoramic and autofocus are features of the rear camera configuration. In addition, the smartphone has a 16 MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture for video calls and selfies.



Battery



The Oppo F19 Pro is backed by a non-removable Li-Polymer 4310 mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC flash charging.



Top rivals



The OnePlus Nord CE 5G, iQOO Z3, Realme GT Master Edition, Samsung Galaxy M5 and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max are amongst its top competitors in this price segment.



Other features



4G (Indian bands supported), 3G, 2G, 3.5mm jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, and USB Type-C are amongst the connectivity choices available on the Oppo F19 Pro. An under-display fingerprint, gyro, proximity, accelerometer, and compass are amongst the sensors present on the smartphone.



Reference-



https://www.oppo.com/in/smartphones/series-f/f19-pro/specs/ https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/oppo-f19-pro-price-in-india-100443%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off