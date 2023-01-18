 Oppo F19 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO F19 Pro

    OPPO F19 Pro is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 20,845 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4310 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F19 Pro from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F19 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹20,845
    128 GB
    6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4310 mAh
    Android v11
    Oppo F19 Pro Summary

    The Oppo F19 Pro was launched earlier in 2021. The phone is slim and light, with an attractive appearance, interesting features, and adequate specifications. The F19 Pro is 7.8mm thick and weighs around 172g. The smartphone is powered by Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. It is available in three colour variants: Crystal Silver, Fantastic Purple and Fluid Black.

    Price

    The Oppo F19 Pro is priced at Rs 21,990 for the base model with 8+128GB configuration and Rs 23,490 for the other variant with 8+256GB configuration.

    Storage

    The Oppo F19 Pro is available in two variants, one with an internal storage of 128GB and the other with 256GB of internal storage.

    Display

    The Oppo F19 Pro features a 6.43-inch full-HD + Super AMOLED display. Furthermore, the phone's screen features a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a pixel density of 409 ppi.

    Processor

    The Oppo F19 Pro is powered by a Mediatek MT6779V Helio P95 Octa-core processor. It comes with an inbuilt IMG 9XM-HP8 GPU.

    Camera

    In terms of photography, the Oppo F19 Pro has a quad-camera configuration on the back. A 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture are all included. LED flash, face detection, exposure correction, HDR mode, digital zoom, panoramic and autofocus are features of the rear camera configuration. In addition, the smartphone has a 16 MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture for video calls and selfies.

    Battery

    The Oppo F19 Pro is backed by a non-removable Li-Polymer 4310 mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC flash charging.

    Top rivals

    The OnePlus Nord CE 5G, iQOO Z3, Realme GT Master Edition, Samsung Galaxy M5 and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max are amongst its top competitors in this price segment.

    Other features

    4G (Indian bands supported), 3G, 2G, 3.5mm jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, and USB Type-C are amongst the connectivity choices available on the Oppo F19 Pro. An under-display fingerprint, gyro, proximity, accelerometer, and compass are amongst the sensors present on the smartphone.

    Reference-

    https://www.oppo.com/in/smartphones/series-f/f19-pro/specs/ https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/oppo-f19-pro-price-in-india-100443%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    OPPO F19 Pro Price in India

    OPPO F19 Pro price in India starts at Rs.20,845. The lowest price of OPPO F19 Pro is Rs.16,499 on amazon.in.

    Oppo F19 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 4310 mAh
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Yes, VOOC, v4.0, 30W: 65 % in 25 minutes
    • No
    • 4310 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • Yes
    • F2.4
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.7
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length)
    • Dual Video Recording
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 73.2 mm
    • 7.8 mm
    • Fluid Black, Space Silver
    • 160.1 mm
    • 172 grams
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 800 nits
    • 90.80 %
    • 409 ppi
    • Super AMOLED
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    • 85.18 %
    • 60 Hz
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 20:9
    General
    • Yes
    • F19 Pro
    • ColorOS
    • OPPO
    • March 17, 2021 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v11
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.1
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 1.18 W/kg, Body: 0.71 W/kg
    Performance
    • 12 nm
    • 8 GB
    • MediaTek Helio P95
    • LPDDR4X
    • PowerVR GM9446
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.1
    • 128 GB
    • Up to 108 GB
    Oppo F19 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo F19 Pro in India?

    Oppo F19 Pro price in India at 20,895 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P95; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4310 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo F19 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Oppo F19 Pro?

    What is the Oppo F19 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo F19 Pro Waterproof?

    Oppo F19 Pro