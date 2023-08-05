 Oppo F19 Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO F19 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 18,990 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F19 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F19 now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Key Specs
₹18,990
128 GB
6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v11
6 GB
OPPO F19 price in India starts at Rs.18,990. The lowest price of OPPO F19 is Rs.17,490 on amazon.in.

Oppo F19 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
  • 16 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • Yes, Flash, 33W: 54 % in 30 minutes
Camera
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Exmor RS
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F2.4
  • Single
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Fixed Focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(27 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • F1.7
Design
  • 73.8 mm
  • Prism Black, Midnight Blue
  • 175 grams
  • 160.3 mm
  • 7.9 mm
Display
  • 60 Hz
  • 84.38 %
  • 409 ppi
  • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 90.8 %
  • AMOLED
  • 800 nits
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 20:9
  • Yes with punch-hole display
General
  • F19
  • OPPO
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • ColorOS
  • Android v11
  • Yes
  • April 6, 2021 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • No
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Head: 0.92 W/kg, Body: 0.84 W/kg
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • Adreno 610
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • 11 nm
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR4X
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
  • 6 GB
Special Features
  • Optical
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
Oppo Videos

OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
24 Feb 2023
Smartphones under Rs. 35000.
Have Rs. 35000 to spend on a smartphone? Check out these options
22 Jul 2022

Oppo F19 FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo F19 in India?

Oppo F19 price in India at 18,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo F19?

How many colors are available in Oppo F19?

What is the Oppo F19 Battery Capacity?

Is Oppo F19 Waterproof?

    Oppo F19