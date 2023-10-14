 Oppo F22s Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO F22s

OPPO F22s is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 20,990 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹20,990 (speculated)
128 GB
6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
24 MP
5100 mAh
Android v12
8 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

OPPO F22s Price in India

The starting price for the OPPO F22s in India is Rs. 20,990.  This is the OPPO F22s base model with 8 GB RAM and ...Read More

The starting price for the OPPO F22s in India is Rs. 20,990.  This is the OPPO F22s base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

OPPO F22s

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Oppo F22s Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 5100 mAh
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • 24 MP
  • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
Battery
  • Yes, Fast
  • Yes
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5100 mAh
Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 24 MP, Primary Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
Display
  • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
  • AMOLED
  • 402 ppi
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • OPPO
  • Android v12
  • October 13, 2023 (Unofficial)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes, v5.2
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Performance
  • Adreno 610
  • 11 nm
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • 8 GB
  • Octa core (4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • On-screen
  • Yes
  • Optical
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 128 GB
    Icon
    Oppo F22s