Oppo F22s Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OPPO F22s OPPO F22s is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 20,990 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Oppo F22s Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Battery 5100 mAh

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Front Camera 24 MP

Display 6.55 inches (16.64 cm) Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5100 mAh Camera Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Resolution 24 MP, Primary Camera

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Screen Size 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)

Display Type AMOLED

Pixel Density 402 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Brand OPPO

Operating System Android v12

Launch Date October 13, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass Performance Graphics Adreno 610

Fabrication 11 nm

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

RAM 8 GB

CPU Octa core (4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 256 GB

Internal Memory 128 GB

