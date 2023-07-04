Oukitel Wp17 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

What is the price of the Oukitel Wp17 in India?
Oukitel Wp17 price in India at 15,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G95; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 8300 mAh.
