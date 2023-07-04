 Oukitel Wp17 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Oukitel WP17

Oukitel WP17 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 15,490 in India with 64 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 8300 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Oukitel WP17 from HT Tech. Buy Oukitel WP17 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹15,490
128 GB
6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
64 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
8300 mAh
Android v11
8 GB
Oukitel Wp17 Full Specifications

Battery
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 18W
  • Yes
  • 8300 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes
  • 16 MP, Primary Camera
Design
  • Dust proof
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68, IP69K
  • Black
Display
  • 20.5:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 90 Hz
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 388 ppi
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Oukitel
  • Android v11
  • Yes
  • WP17
  • January 10, 2022 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • MediaTek Helio G95
  • 12 nm
  • Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • LPDDR4X
  • 64 bit
  • 8 GB
  • Mali-G76 MC4
Smart TV Features
  • 64MP + 20MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • UFS 2.1
Oukitel Wp17 FAQs

What is the price of the Oukitel Wp17 in India?

Oukitel Wp17 price in India at 15,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G95; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 8300 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oukitel Wp17?

How many colors are available in Oukitel Wp17?

What is the Oukitel Wp17 Battery Capacity?

Is Oukitel Wp17 Waterproof?

    Oukitel Wp17