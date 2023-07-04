Panasonic Eluga A2 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Panasonic Eluga A2 Panasonic Eluga A2 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 9,990 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga A2 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga A2 now with free delivery.