 Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ

Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 6,350 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2200 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
PanasonicElugaI2Activ_Display_5.0inches(12.7cm)
Key Specs
₹6,350
16 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
8 MP
5 MP
2200 mAh
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
1 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Panasonic Phones Prices in India

Panasonic mobiles price in India starts from Rs.1,900. HT Tech has 89 Panasonic mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ Full Specifications

Battery
  • No
  • Li-ion
  • 2200 mAh
Camera
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Yes
  • No
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • 71.2 mm
  • 133 grams
  • 143 mm
  • Gold, Grey, Rose Gold
  • 7.9 mm
  • Case: MetalBack: Metal
Display
  • Yes
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • 294 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 67.53 %
General
  • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
  • Panasonic
  • August 21, 2017 (Official)
  • Eluga I2 Activ
  • No
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes, v4.0
  • No
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • 1 GB
  • Mali-T720 MP2
  • Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
  • MediaTek MT6737
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • 16 GB
Mobiles By Brand

Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ FAQs

What is the price of the Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ in India?

Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ price in India at 4,450 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2200 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ?

How many colors are available in Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ?

What is the Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ Battery Capacity?

Is Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ Waterproof?

    Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ