Panasonic Eluga Icon Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Panasonic Eluga Icon Panasonic Eluga Icon is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 3500 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga Icon from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga Icon now with free delivery.