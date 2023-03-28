 Panasonic Eluga L 4g Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Home Phone Finder Panasonic Phones Panasonic Eluga L 4G

Panasonic Eluga L 4G

Panasonic Eluga L 4G is a Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 12,990 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga L 4G from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga L 4G now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

Go to Mobile Recommender
2
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25476/heroimage/panasonic-eluga-l-4g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25476/images/Design/panasonic-eluga-l-4g-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25476/images/Design/panasonic-eluga-l-4g-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
Key Specs
₹12,990
8 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
8 MP
5 MP
2000 mAh
Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat)
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹12,990
8 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
8 MP
2000 mAh
Add to compare
See full specifications
amazon
₹ 7,090 M.R.P. ₹10,999
Buy Now

Panasonic Phones Prices in India

Panasonic mobiles price in India starts from Rs.1,751. HT Tech has 104 Panasonic mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Panasonic mobiles price in India starts from Rs.1,751. HT Tech has 104 Panasonic mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Panasonic Eluga L 4g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 2000 mAh
  • 5 MP
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • 2000 mAh
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Digital Zoom
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Yes
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • 71 mm
  • 6.1 mm
  • Blue
  • 110 grams
  • 142 mm
Display
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • 294 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 68.2 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass,
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • IPS LCD
General
  • May 27, 2015 (Official)
  • Panasonic
  • Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat)
  • Eluga L 4G
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz
  • microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, v4.0
Performance
  • Adreno 306
  • 64 bit
  • 1 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916
  • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • 8 GB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Panasonic Eluga L 4g FAQs

What is the price of the Panasonic Eluga L 4G in India?

Panasonic Eluga L 4G price in India at 3,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic Eluga L 4G?

How many colors are available in Panasonic Eluga L 4G?

What is the Panasonic Eluga L 4G Battery Capacity?

Is Panasonic Eluga L 4G Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Panasonic Eluga L 4g