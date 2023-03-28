 Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Panasonic Eluga Ray 500

Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

3
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Key Specs
₹8,999
32 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP + 8 MP
5 MP
4000 mAh
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
Key Specs
₹8,999
32 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
13 MP + 8 MP
4000 mAh
Panasonic mobiles price in India starts from Rs.1,751. HT Tech has 104 Panasonic mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 13 MP + 8 MP
  • 5 MP
  • 4000 mAh
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Battery
  • No
  • No
  • Li-ion
  • 4000 mAh
Camera
  • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • No
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • F2.0
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 5 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
  • F2.4
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • 9.2 mm
  • 71.2 mm
  • 144.2 mm
  • 163 grams
  • Champagne Gold, Marine Blue, Mocha Gold
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 66.97 %
  • 294 ppi
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • IPS LCD
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • September 21, 2017 (Official)
  • Panasonic
  • Yes
  • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
  • Eluga Ray 500
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v4.0
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • No
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • microUSB 2.0
Performance
  • Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
  • MediaTek MT6737
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-T720 MP2
  • 3 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP + 8 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Front
Storage
  • 32 GB
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • Yes
Mobiles By Brand

Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 FAQs

What is the price of the Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 in India?

Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 price in India at 13,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic Eluga Ray 500?

How many colors are available in Panasonic Eluga Ray 500?

What is the Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 Battery Capacity?

Is Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 Waterproof?

    Panasonic Eluga Ray 500