Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

 Panasonic Eluga Ray 700
Panasonic Eluga Ray 700

Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹9,999
32 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core)
13 MP
13 MP
5000 mAh
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
3 GB
Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5000 mAh
  • 13 MP
  • 13 MP
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Battery
  • No
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • 13 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • F2.0
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F2.2
  • No
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • IMX258, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • 182 grams
  • 75.3 mm
  • 8.9 mm
  • 153.7 mm
  • Champagne Gold, Marine Blue, Mocha Gold
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • IPS LCD
  • 71.89 %
  • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
  • 401 ppi
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
General
  • Yes
  • Eluga Ray 700
  • No
  • September 21, 2017 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Panasonic
  • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v4.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • No
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • Mali-T720 MP3
  • 28 nm
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR3
  • MediaTek MT6753
  • 3 GB
  • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core)
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Front
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • 32 GB
  • Up to 23 GB
Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 FAQs

What is the price of the Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 in India?

Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 price in India at 16,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6753; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic Eluga Ray 700?

How many colors are available in Panasonic Eluga Ray 700?

What is the Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 Battery Capacity?

Is Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 Waterproof?

    Panasonic Eluga Ray 700