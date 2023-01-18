 Panasonic Eluga Ray 800 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Panasonic Eluga Ray 800

    Panasonic Eluga Ray 800 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 8,690 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.8 GHz Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga Ray 800 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga Ray 800 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,690
    64 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 1.8 GHz
    13 MP
    8 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Panasonic Eluga Ray 800 Price in India

    Panasonic Eluga Ray 800 price in India starts at Rs.8,690. The lowest price of Panasonic Eluga Ray 800 is Rs.7,190 on amazon.in.

    Panasonic Eluga Ray 800 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 4000 mAh
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation
    • CMOS image sensor
    • F2.2
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • F2.2
    Design
    • 8.6 mm
    • 152.8 mm
    • 162 grams
    • Gold
    • 75.3 mm
    Display
    • 401 ppi
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 16:9
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 72.31 %
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Eluga Ray 800
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Yes
    • March 1, 2019 (Official)
    • Panasonic
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Octa core, 1.8 GHz
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    Panasonic Eluga Ray 800