 Panasonic Eluga Ray Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Panasonic Eluga Ray

    Panasonic Eluga Ray

    Panasonic Eluga Ray is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga Ray from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga Ray now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Panasonic Eluga Ray Price in India

    Panasonic Eluga Ray price in India starts at Rs.7,999. The lowest price of Panasonic Eluga Ray is Rs.7,190 on amazon.in.

    Panasonic Eluga Ray Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 4000 mAh
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • F2.2
    Design
    • 9.7 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • Gold, Space Grey, Rose Gold
    • 144.4 mm
    • 169 grams
    • 71.6 mm
    Display
    • 66.5 %
    • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    General
    • May 15, 2017 (Official)
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Yes
    • Eluga Ray
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Panasonic
    Multimedia
    • Yes, RDS
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes, RDS
    Network & Connectivity
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • Yes
    Panasonic Eluga Ray FAQs

    What is the price of the Panasonic Eluga Ray in India?

    Panasonic Eluga Ray price in India at 7,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic Eluga Ray?

    How many colors are available in Panasonic Eluga Ray?

    What is the Panasonic Eluga Ray Battery Capacity?

    Is Panasonic Eluga Ray Waterproof?

    Panasonic Eluga Ray