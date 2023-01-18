 Panasonic Eluga Tapp Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Panasonic Eluga Tapp

    Panasonic Eluga Tapp

    Panasonic Eluga Tapp is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 8,750 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga Tapp from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga Tapp now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    ₹ 7,190 M.R.P. ₹10,999
    Panasonic Eluga Tapp Price in India

    Panasonic Eluga Tapp price in India starts at Rs.8,750. The lowest price of Panasonic Eluga Tapp is Rs.7,190 on amazon.in.

    Panasonic Eluga Tapp Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • 2800 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • No
    • ISO control
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 71 mm
    • 138 grams
    • Champagne Gold, Silver Gray
    • 143 mm
    • 8.1 mm
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 294 ppi
    • 67.72 %
    General
    • Eluga Tapp
    • Panasonic
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • November 14, 2016 (Official)
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes
    Performance
    • MediaTek
    • Quad core, 1.25 GHz
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    • Front
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 16 GB
    Panasonic Eluga Tapp FAQs

    What is the price of the Panasonic Eluga Tapp in India?

    Panasonic Eluga Tapp price in India at 6,500 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic Eluga Tapp?

    How many colors are available in Panasonic Eluga Tapp?

    What is the Panasonic Eluga Tapp Battery Capacity?

    Is Panasonic Eluga Tapp Waterproof?

    Panasonic Eluga Tapp