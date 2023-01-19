Panasonic Eluga X1 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Panasonic Eluga X1 Panasonic Eluga X1 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 24,999 in India with 16 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga X1 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga X1 now with free delivery.