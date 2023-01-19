Panasonic Eluga X1 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Panasonic Eluga X1 in India?
Panasonic Eluga X1 price in India at 8,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P60; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.
