 Panasonic P110 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Panasonic P110

    Panasonic P110 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 3,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic P110 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic P110 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹3,999
    16 GB
    5.34 inches (13.56 cm)
    Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    5 MP
    5 MP
    2300 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Panasonic P110 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 2300 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 5.34 inches (13.56 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • 2300 mAh
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • F2.2
    • Yes
    • F2.2
    • Yes
    • Single
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    Design
    • 70.7 mm
    • Black, Blue, Red
    • 145.8 mm
    • 8.8 mm
    Display
    • 5.34 inches (13.56 cm)
    • 480 x 960 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 201 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 71.39 %
    General
    • February 25, 2019 (Official)
    • Android Go
    • P110
    • Panasonic
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6739
    • 1 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    • PowerVR GE8100
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 16 GB
    Panasonic P110 FAQs

    What is the price of the Panasonic P110 in India?

    Panasonic P110 price in India at 4,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6739; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic P110?

    How many colors are available in Panasonic P110?

    What is the Panasonic P110 Battery Capacity?

    Is Panasonic P110 Waterproof?

    Panasonic P110