Panasonic P61 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Panasonic P61 Panasonic P61 is a Android v4.4.2 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 14,000 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 2800 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic P61 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic P61 now with free delivery.