 Panasonic P77 16gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Panasonic P77 16GB

    Panasonic P77 16GB is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic P77 16GB from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic P77 16GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹4,499
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Panasonic P77 16gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 2000 mAh
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • No
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • No
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 72 mm
    • Grey, White
    • 143 mm
    • 7.6 mm
    • 126 grams
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 294 ppi
    • No
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 66.78 %
    General
    • No
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • No
    • Panasonic
    • August 29, 2017 (Official)
    • P77 16GB
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    Performance
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6735P
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 16 GB
    Panasonic P77 16gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Panasonic P77 16Gb in India?

    Panasonic P77 16Gb price in India at 6,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735P; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic P77 16Gb?

    How many colors are available in Panasonic P77 16Gb?

    How long does the Panasonic P77 16Gb last?

    What is the Panasonic P77 16Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Panasonic P77 16Gb Waterproof?

