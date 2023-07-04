 Poco F1 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
POCO F1

POCO F1 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 20,999 in India with 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385) Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO F1 from HT Tech. Buy POCO F1 now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹20,999
64 GB
6.18 inches (15.7 cm)
Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385)
12 MP + 5 MP
20 MP
4000 mAh
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
6 GB
Poco F1 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 12 MP + 5 MP
  • 4000 mAh
  • 20 MP
  • 6.18 inches (15.7 cm)
Battery
  • Up to 30 Hours(2G)
  • No
  • 4000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Up to 30 Hours(2G)
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Quick, v3.0
Camera
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • No
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • IMX363, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • F1.9
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 20 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(0.9µm pixel size)
  • Yes, Dual Pixel autofocus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.0
  • Single
Design
  • 182 grams
  • Yes, Splash proof
  • Graphite Black, Steel Blue, Rosso Red
  • Back: Polycarbonate
  • 155.5 mm
  • 75.2 mm
  • 8.8 mm
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • Corning Gorilla Glass
  • 403 ppi
  • Yes with notch
  • 6.18 inches (15.7 cm)
  • 18.7:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 1080 x 2246 pixels
  • 82.2 %
General
  • F1
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • POCO
  • August 29, 2018 (Official)
  • Yes
  • MIUI
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), MIMO
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Head: 0.719 W/kg, Body: 0.746 W/kg
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR4X
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • 10 nm
  • 6 GB
  • Adreno 630
  • Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385)
Smart TV Features
  • 12 MP + 5 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Rear
Storage
  • 64 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • Yes
  • UFS 2.1
Poco F1 FAQs

What is the price of the Poco F1 in India?

Poco F1 price in India at 16,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (20 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Poco F1?

How many colors are available in Poco F1?

What is the Poco F1 Battery Capacity?

Is Poco F1 Waterproof?

    Poco F1