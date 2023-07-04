Poco F1 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

POCO F1 POCO F1 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 20,999 in India with 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385) Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO F1 from HT Tech. Buy POCO F1 now with free delivery.