 Poco M3 Pro 5g 128gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    POCO M3 Pro 5G 128GB

    POCO M3 Pro 5G 128GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO M3 Pro 5G 128GB from HT Tech. Buy POCO M3 Pro 5G 128GB now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    POCO M3 Pro 5G 128GB Price in India

    POCO M3 Pro 5G 128GB price in India starts at Rs.15,999. The lowest price of POCO M3 Pro 5G 128GB is Rs.12,990 on amazon.in.

    Poco M3 Pro 5g 128gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 02h 30m 53s
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • No
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • F1.79
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    Design
    • 75.3 mm
    • Power Black, Cool Blue, POCO Yellow
    • Back: Plastic
    • 190 grams
    • 8.9 mm
    • 161.8 mm
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 405 ppi
    • 500 nits
    • 20:9
    • 83.72 %
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 90 Hz
    General
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • M3 Pro 5G 128GB
    • MIUI
    • POCO
    • June 8, 2021 (Official)
    • Android v11
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v5.0
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Head: 0.863 W/kg, Body: 0.802 W/kg
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • 18.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • 7 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G57 MC2
    • MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
    • 6 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Up to 110 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.2
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Poco M3 Pro 5g 128gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Poco M3 Pro 5G 128Gb in India?

    Poco M3 Pro 5G 128Gb price in India at 16,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Poco M3 Pro 5G 128Gb?

    How many colors are available in Poco M3 Pro 5G 128Gb?

    What is the Poco M3 Pro 5G 128Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Poco M3 Pro 5G 128Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    Poco M3 Pro 5g 128gb