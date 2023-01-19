 Poco M3 Pro 5g Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    POCO M3 Pro 5G

    POCO M3 Pro 5G is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    POCO M3 Pro 5G Price in India

    POCO M3 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs.13,999. The lowest price of POCO M3 Pro 5G is Rs.12,990 on amazon.in.

    Poco M3 Pro 5g Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • 02h 30m 53s
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • F1.79
    • Fixed Focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    Design
    • 161.8 mm
    • Power Black, Cool Blue, POCO Yellow
    • 8.9 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 75.3 mm
    • 190 grams
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 20:9
    • 90 Hz
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 83.72 %
    • 500 nits
    • 405 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    General
    • June 8, 2021 (Official)
    • POCO
    • Android v11
    • Yes
    • M3 Pro 5G
    • MIUI
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Head: 0.863 W/kg, Body: 0.802 W/kg
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
    • Mali-G57 MC2
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • 18.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • 7 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • UFS 2.2
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Poco M3 Pro 5g FAQs

    What is the price of the Poco M3 Pro 5G in India?

    Poco M3 Pro 5G price in India at 14,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Poco M3 Pro 5G?

    How many colors are available in Poco M3 Pro 5G?

    What is the Poco M3 Pro 5G Battery Capacity?

    Is Poco M3 Pro 5G Waterproof?

    Poco M3 Pro 5g