 Poco M4 Pro 128gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    POCO M4 Pro 128GB

    POCO M4 Pro 128GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 16,499 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO M4 Pro 128GB from HT Tech. Buy POCO M4 Pro 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹16,499
    128 GB
    6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    POCO M4 Pro 128GB Price in India

    POCO M4 Pro 128GB price in India starts at Rs.16,499. The lowest price of POCO M4 Pro 128GB is Rs.13,670 on amazon.in.

    Poco M4 Pro 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Up to 660 Hours(4G)
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 660 Hours(4G)
    • Yes, Fast, 33W: 100 % in 60 minutes
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • F1.8
    • F2.45
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1µm pixel size)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • Single
    Design
    • 159.8 mm
    • Dust proof
    • Cool Blue, Power Black, Poco Yellow
    • 73.8 mm
    • 8 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
    • 179.5 grams
    Display
    • 1000 nits
    • AMOLED
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 90 Hz
    • 84.64 %
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
    • 409 ppi
    General
    • Android v11
    • Yes
    • POCO
    • March 7, 2022 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • MIUI
    • M4 Pro 128GB
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 0.855 W/kg, Body: 0.853 W/kg
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • 12 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Mali-G57 MC2
    • MediaTek Helio G96
    • 6 GB
    • Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.2
    • Up to 106 GB
    • 128 GB
    Poco M4 Pro 128gb