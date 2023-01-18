 Poco M4 Pro 5g 8gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Poco Mobile POCO M4 Pro 5G 8GB RAM

    POCO M4 Pro 5G 8GB RAM

    POCO M4 Pro 5G 8GB RAM is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 18,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO M4 Pro 5G 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy POCO M4 Pro 5G 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37186/heroimage/149430-v4-poco-m4-pro-5g-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37186/images/Design/149430-v4-poco-m4-pro-5g-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37186/images/Design/149430-v4-poco-m4-pro-5g-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37186/images/Design/149430-v4-poco-m4-pro-5g-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37186/images/Design/149430-v4-poco-m4-pro-5g-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹18,999
    128 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 8 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹18,999
    128 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    50 MP + 8 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 17,999.1 M.R.P. ₹21,999
    Buy Now

    POCO M4 Pro 5G 8GB RAM Price in India

    POCO M4 Pro 5G 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.18,999. The lowest price of POCO M4 Pro 5G 8GB RAM is Rs.15,399 on amazon.in.

    POCO M4 Pro 5G 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.18,999. The lowest price of POCO M4 Pro 5G 8GB RAM is Rs.15,399 on amazon.in.

    Poco M4 Pro 5g 8gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 50 MP + 8 MP
    • 16 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Up to 430 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 430 Hours(4G)
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, 33W: 100 % in 60 minutes
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • F1.8
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1µm pixel size)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.45
    • Single
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    Design
    • 195 grams
    • 163.6 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 75.8 mm
    • Dust proof
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
    • Power Black, Cool Blue, POCO Yellow
    • 8.8 mm
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
    • 20:9
    • 399 ppi
    • 450 nits
    • IPS LCD
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 90 Hz
    • 84.81 %
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Android v11
    • MIUI
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • POCO
    • M4 Pro 5G 8GB RAM
    • February 22, 2022 (Official)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) 5GHz
    • Head: 0.838 W/kg, Body: 0.688 W/kg
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • No
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 6 nm
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • Mali-G57 MC2
    • MediaTek Dimensity 810 MT6833
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 8 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 50 MP + 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Up to 107 GB
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 2.2
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Poco M4 Pro 5g 8gb Ram