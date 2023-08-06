Poco M4 Pro 8gb Ram Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

POCO M4 Pro 8GB RAM POCO M4 Pro 8GB RAM is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO M4 Pro 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy POCO M4 Pro 8GB RAM now with free delivery.