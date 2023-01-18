Realme 2 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme 2 Pro Summary

Realme 2 Pro was launched in 2018. As an economical mid-range smartphone, the Realme 2 Pro features an edge-to-edge dewdrop design, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and a dual-camera configuration on the back. It runs on ColorOS 5.2 operating system which is powered by Android 8.1. It comes in three colour variants: Blue Ocean, Black Sea and Ice Lake.



Price



At its launch, the Realme 2 Pro's basic variant of 4GB RAM was priced at Rs 13,990, the 6GB RAM variant was priced at Rs 15,990 and the 8GB RAM version was priced at Rs 17,990.



Storage



It comes in three different configurations: One with 4GB of RAM has 64GB of internal storage, second with 6GB of RAM has 64GB of internal storage and the last with 8GB of RAM has 128GB of internal storage. A microSD card with a capacity of up to 256GB can be used to extend storage.



Display



The Realme 2 Pro features a 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080x2340) display with a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Gorilla Glass 3 with a 2.5D coating is added for the screen protection.



Processor



The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 1.95GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE Processor, equipped with Adreno 512 GPU technology.



Camera



The Realme 2 Pro's primary camera has a resolution of 16-megapixel and comes with a Sony IMX 398 sensor. It has an aperture of f/1.7, while the front camera with 16MP resolution has an aperture of f/2.0. A second 2MP sensor, with an aperture of f/2.4 has been added to the back camera to accommodate portrait mode. Portrait, Time-Lapse, Sticker, Panorama, and Expert are amongst the different modes available. The camera can also shoot 4K videos at 30 frames per second.



Battery



Realme 2 Pro comes with a battery capacity of 3500mAh.



Top rivals



Mi A2, Vivo V9 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Motorola One Power and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 were its top competitors in this price segment at the time of its release.



Other features



The Realme 2 Pro's top-end model is the first phone in this price range to feature 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Bluetooth 5, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB-OTG, a gyroscope, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, a compass, and an accelerometer are amongst the other features.



