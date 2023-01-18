 Realme 2 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Realme Mobile Realme 2 Pro

    Realme 2 Pro

    Realme 2 Pro is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 14,990 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3500 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 2 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Realme 2 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32936/heroimage/129465-v6-realme-2-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32936/images/Design/129465-v6-realme-2-pro-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32936/images/Design/129465-v6-realme-2-pro-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32936/images/Design/129465-v6-realme-2-pro-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32936/images/Design/129465-v6-realme-2-pro-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹14,990
    64 GB
    6.3 inches (16 cm)
    Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    16 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    3500 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹14,990
    64 GB
    6.3 inches (16 cm)
    16 MP + 2 MP
    3500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 12,990 M.R.P. ₹14,990
    Buy Now

    Realme 2 Pro Summary

    Realme 2 Pro was launched in 2018. As an economical mid-range smartphone, the Realme 2 Pro features an edge-to-edge dewdrop design, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and a dual-camera configuration on the back. It runs on ColorOS 5.2 operating system which is powered by Android 8.1. It comes in three colour variants: Blue Ocean, Black Sea and Ice Lake.

    Price

    At its launch, the Realme 2 Pro's basic variant of 4GB RAM was priced at Rs 13,990, the 6GB RAM variant was priced at Rs 15,990 and the 8GB RAM version was priced at Rs 17,990.

    Storage

    It comes in three different configurations: One with 4GB of RAM has 64GB of internal storage, second with 6GB of RAM has 64GB of internal storage and the last with 8GB of RAM has 128GB of internal storage. A microSD card with a capacity of up to 256GB can be used to extend storage.

    Display

    The Realme 2 Pro features a 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080x2340) display with a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Gorilla Glass 3 with a 2.5D coating is added for the screen protection.

    Processor

    The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 1.95GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE Processor, equipped with Adreno 512 GPU technology.

    Camera

    The Realme 2 Pro's primary camera has a resolution of 16-megapixel and comes with a Sony IMX 398 sensor. It has an aperture of f/1.7, while the front camera with 16MP resolution has an aperture of f/2.0. A second 2MP sensor, with an aperture of f/2.4 has been added to the back camera to accommodate portrait mode. Portrait, Time-Lapse, Sticker, Panorama, and Expert are amongst the different modes available. The camera can also shoot 4K videos at 30 frames per second.

    Battery

    Realme 2 Pro comes with a battery capacity of 3500mAh.

    Top rivals

    Mi A2, Vivo V9 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Motorola One Power and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 were its top competitors in this price segment at the time of its release.

    Other features

    The Realme 2 Pro's top-end model is the first phone in this price range to feature 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Bluetooth 5, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB-OTG, a gyroscope, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, a compass, and an accelerometer are amongst the other features.

    Reference-

    https://www.realme.com/in/realme2-pro/specs https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/reviews/realme-2-pro-review-1923049%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    Realme 2 Pro Price in India

    Realme 2 Pro price in India starts at Rs.14,990. The lowest price of Realme 2 Pro is Rs.12,990 on amazon.in.

    Realme 2 Pro price in India starts at Rs.14,990. The lowest price of Realme 2 Pro is Rs.12,990 on amazon.in.

    Realme 2 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP + 2 MP
    • 16 MP
    • 3500 mAh
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 16.5 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 3500 mAh
    • Up to 16.5 Hours(2G)
    • No
    Camera
    • F1.7
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Dual Pixel autofocus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    • No
    Design
    • 74 mm
    • Black Sea, Ice Lake, Blue Ocean
    • 8.5 mm
    • Back: Polycarbonate
    • 156.7 mm
    • 174 grams
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 409 ppi
    • 83.84 %
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    • 90.8 %
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 19.5:9
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • realme
    • Yes
    • 2 Pro
    • October 11, 2018 (Official)
    • ColorOS
    Multimedia
    • No
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • Adreno 512
    • Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MSM8956
    • 64 bit
    • 14 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    • eMMC 5.1
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Realme 2 Pro