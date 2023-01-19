 Realme 3 64gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme 3 64GB

    Realme 3 64GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4230 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 3 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme 3 64GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Realme mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 232 Realme mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Realme mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 232 Realme mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Realme 3 64gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • 4230 mAh
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • 02h 37m 40s
    Camera
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • 2 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 13 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • CMOS
    • F1.8
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • 156.1 mm
    • Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, Classic Black
    • 8.3 mm
    • 175 grams
    • Back: Plastic
    • 75.6 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • 19:9
    • 271 ppi
    • 88.3 %
    • 80.9 %
    General
    • Realme UI
    • No
    • realme
    • Yes
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • 3 64GB
    • March 12, 2019 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • No
    Performance
    • 26.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G72 MP3
    • LPDDR3
    • LPDDR3
    • 12 nm
    • 4 GB
    • Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • MediaTek Helio P70
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    • Up to 45.5 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Realme 3 64gb