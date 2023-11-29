 Realme 5 - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Realme 5

Realme 5 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 10,499 in India with 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 5 from HT Tech. Buy Realme 5 now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 29 November 2023
Key Specs
₹10,499
32 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
13 MP
5000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
3 GB
₹9,999 9% OFF
Buy Now

Realme 5 Price in India

The starting price for the Realme 5 in India is Rs. 10,499.  At Amazon, the Realme 5 can be purchased for Rs. 9,999.  This is ...Read More

The starting price for the Realme 5 in India is Rs. 10,499.  At Amazon, the Realme 5 can be purchased for Rs. 9,999.  This is the Realme 5 base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple.

Realme 5 Full Specifications

Battery
  • No
  • Up to 46.9 Hours(2G)
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • Up to 718 Hours(2G)
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuous autofocus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • CMOS
  • Single
  • 13 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.419 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • Fixed Focus
  • No
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • Crystal Blue, Crystal Purple
  • 9.3 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 164.4 mm
  • Yes, Splash proof
  • 198 grams Below
  • 75.6 mm
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • 20:9
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • 270 ppi
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 82.07 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 89 %
General
  • August 27, 2019 (Official)
  • ColorOS
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • realme
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • No
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • 3 GB
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • Adreno 610
  • 11 nm
Sensors
  • Rear
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes
  • eMMC
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 32 GB
    Realme 5