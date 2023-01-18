 Realme 6 128gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme 6 128GB

    Realme 6 128GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4300 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 6 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme 6 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34722/heroimage/137946-v1-realme-6-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34722/images/Design/137946-v1-realme-6-128gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34722/images/Design/137946-v1-realme-6-128gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34722/images/Design/137946-v1-realme-6-128gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34722/images/Design/137946-v1-realme-6-128gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹14,999
    128 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4300 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Realme 6 128GB Price in India

    Realme 6 128GB price in India starts at Rs.14,999. The lowest price of Realme 6 128GB is Rs.17,490 on amazon.in.

    Realme 6 128gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 4300 mAh
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • Yes, Flash, 30W: 40 % in 15 minutes
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • No
    • F1.8
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.0
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • CMOS
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 162.1 mm
    • 74.8 mm
    • 191 grams
    • Comet Blue, Comet White
    • 8.9 mm
    Display
    • 405 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 90 Hz
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 84.13 %
    • 90.5 %
    • 480 nits
    General
    • Yes
    • March 5, 2020 (Official)
    • Realme UI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • 6 128GB
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • realme
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Head: 1.138 W/kg, Body: 0.586 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    Performance
    • 12 nm
    • 32.0 s
    • 6 GB
    • MediaTek Helio G90T
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Mali-G76 MP4
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.1
    • Up to 114 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Realme 6 128gb