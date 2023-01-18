 Realme 6 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme 6 Pro

    Realme 6 Pro is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465) Processor, 4300 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 6 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Realme 6 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Realme 6 Pro Summary

    The Realme 6 Pro was launched in 2020. With a powerful CPU, a quad camera, and a high refresh rate display, it's a well-rounded device. The dual selfie camera in a pill-shaped notch on the display is the highlight of the smartphone. The Realme 6 Pro has a thickness of 8.9mm and weighs 202g. The 6 Pro is powered by Android 10 and runs on Realme UI, a version of ColorOS 7. It is available in three colour variants- Lightning Red, Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange.

    Price

    The Realme 6 Pro is priced at Rs 17,999 for the base model with 6+64GB configuration. The other variants with 6+128GB and 8+128GB configuration are priced at Rs 18,999 and 19,999, respectively.

    Storage

    Realme 6 Pro's 6GB of RAM variant has 64GB of internal storage, while the other 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants have an internal storage of 128GB.

    Display

    The display of the Realme 6 Pro has a 6.6-inch LCD with a dual hole-punch cutout in the upper left corner. It comes with a 90 Hz display and has a Gorilla Glass 5 with a built-in screen protector.

    Processor

    The Realme 6 Pro is the first phone in the world to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G processor. The Snapdragon 720G includes an Adreno 618 GPU, a cluster of six Kryo 470 CPU cores, and the Snapdragon X15 LTE modem, all of which operates on an 8nm fabrication technology.

    Camera

    Realme 6 Pro has a Quad-camera set-up on the back. A 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 2X optical zoom, and a 2-megapixel macro camera are all included in it. It sports a 16-megapixel primary camera on the front, with a second 8-megapixel wide-angle camera alongside.

    Battery

    A 4,300mAh battery powers the Realme 6 Pro, which also supports VOOC Flash Charge 4 and 15W USB Type-C Power Delivery fast charging.

    Top rivals

    Realme X2, Redmi Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max are amongst its top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, FM radio, Dolby Atmos for the speaker, and NavIC satellite navigation are amongst the other features in Realme 6 Pro. It also features a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the side, as well as face recognition to unlock the phone.

    Reference-

    https://buy.realme.com/in/goods/184 https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/reviews/realme-6-pro-review-price-india-performance-cameras-battery-2194127%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    Realme 6 Pro Price in India

    Realme 6 Pro price in India starts at Rs.16,999. The lowest price of Realme 6 Pro is Rs.15,480 on amazon.in.

    Realme 6 Pro Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes, Flash, 30W: 40 % in 15 minutes
    • Yes
    • 4300 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.0
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • No
    • Dual
    • F1.8
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size) 8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle (105° field-of-view) Camera(17 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • Exmor RS
    Design
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • Lightning Blue, Lightning Orange, Lightning Red
    • 8.9 mm
    • 163.8 mm
    • 75.8 mm
    • 202 grams
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    Display
    • 399 ppi
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 nits
    • 90.6 %
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 20:9
    • 90 Hz
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 84.7 %
    General
    • Yes
    • Realme UI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • realme
    • 6 Pro
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • March 13, 2020 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Head: 1.187 W/kg, Body: 0.921 W/kg
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • 22.0 s
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465)
    • Adreno 618
    • 8 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+8+12+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    Realme 6 Pro