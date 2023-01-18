Realme 6 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme 6 Pro Summary

The Realme 6 Pro was launched in 2020. With a powerful CPU, a quad camera, and a high refresh rate display, it's a well-rounded device. The dual selfie camera in a pill-shaped notch on the display is the highlight of the smartphone. The Realme 6 Pro has a thickness of 8.9mm and weighs 202g. The 6 Pro is powered by Android 10 and runs on Realme UI, a version of ColorOS 7. It is available in three colour variants- Lightning Red, Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange.



Price



The Realme 6 Pro is priced at Rs 17,999 for the base model with 6+64GB configuration. The other variants with 6+128GB and 8+128GB configuration are priced at Rs 18,999 and 19,999, respectively.



Storage



Realme 6 Pro's 6GB of RAM variant has 64GB of internal storage, while the other 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants have an internal storage of 128GB.



Display



The display of the Realme 6 Pro has a 6.6-inch LCD with a dual hole-punch cutout in the upper left corner. It comes with a 90 Hz display and has a Gorilla Glass 5 with a built-in screen protector.



Processor



The Realme 6 Pro is the first phone in the world to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G processor. The Snapdragon 720G includes an Adreno 618 GPU, a cluster of six Kryo 470 CPU cores, and the Snapdragon X15 LTE modem, all of which operates on an 8nm fabrication technology.



Camera



Realme 6 Pro has a Quad-camera set-up on the back. A 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 2X optical zoom, and a 2-megapixel macro camera are all included in it. It sports a 16-megapixel primary camera on the front, with a second 8-megapixel wide-angle camera alongside.



Battery



A 4,300mAh battery powers the Realme 6 Pro, which also supports VOOC Flash Charge 4 and 15W USB Type-C Power Delivery fast charging.



Top rivals



Realme X2, Redmi Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max are amongst its top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, FM radio, Dolby Atmos for the speaker, and NavIC satellite navigation are amongst the other features in Realme 6 Pro. It also features a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the side, as well as face recognition to unlock the phone.



