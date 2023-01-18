 Realme 7 Pro 8gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme 7 Pro 8GB RAM

    Realme 7 Pro 8GB RAM is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 21,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 7 Pro 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Realme 7 Pro 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹21,999
    128 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    32 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Realme 7 Pro 8GB RAM Price in India

    Realme 7 Pro 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.21,999. The lowest price of Realme 7 Pro 8GB RAM is Rs.22,999 on amazon.in.

    Realme 7 Pro 8gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4500 mAh
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 32 MP
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • 4500 mAh
    • Yes, Super Dart, 65W: 100 % in 34 minutes
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • F2.5
    • Single
    • CMOS
    • 32 MP f/2.5, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 2.7" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • F1.8
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Fixed Focus
    Design
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 74.3 mm
    • 8.7 mm
    • 182 grams
    • Mirror Blue, Mirror White, Sun Kissed Leather
    • 160.9 mm
    Display
    • 411 ppi
    • 600 nits
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 82.72 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 20:9
    • 60 Hz
    • Super AMOLED
    • 90.8 %
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    General
    • Yes
    • realme
    • Realme UI
    • 7 Pro 8GB RAM
    • September 3, 2020 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 0.734 W/kg, Body: 0.516 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • 8 nm
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
    • 8 GB
    • Adreno 618
    • 22.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 128 GB
    Realme 7 Pro 8gb Ram