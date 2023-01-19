Realme 8i 128gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme 8i 128GB Realme 8i 128GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 8i 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme 8i 128GB now with free delivery.