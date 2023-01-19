Realme 8i 128gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

(Renewed) realme 8i
(Renewed) realme 8i (Space Purple, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage), Medium
₹12,990
₹17,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Realme 8i 128GB price in India starts at Rs.15,999. The lowest price of Realme 8i 128GB is Rs.13,989 on amazon.in.
Realme 8i 128GB price in India starts at Rs.15,999. The lowest price of Realme 8i 128GB is Rs.13,989 on amazon.in.