 Realme 9 Pro Plus 8gb Ram Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme 9 Pro Plus 8GB RAM

    Realme 9 Pro Plus 8GB RAM

    Realme 9 Pro Plus 8GB RAM is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 26,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 9 Pro Plus 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Realme 9 Pro Plus 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹26,999
    128 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v12
    
    Realme 9 Pro Plus 8GB RAM Price in India

    Realme 9 Pro Plus 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.26,999. The lowest price of Realme 9 Pro Plus 8GB RAM is Rs.23,999 on amazon.in.

    Realme 9 Pro Plus 8gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 4500 mAh
    • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes, Super Dart, 60W: 50 % in 15 minutes
    • 4500 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Exmor RS
    • Dual Video Recording
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Single
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.4
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Fixed Focus
    • F1.8
    Design
    • 160.2 mm
    • 7.9 mm
    • 182 grams
    • 73.3 mm
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • Sunrise Blue, Aurora Green, Midnight Black
    Display
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • Super AMOLED
    • 430 nits
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 90.8 %
    • 90 Hz
    • 20:9
    • 84.21 %
    • 411 ppi
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    General
    • Android v12
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • 9 Pro Plus 8GB RAM
    • Realme UI
    • February 21, 2022 (Official)
    • realme
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • No
    • No
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 1.188 W/kg, Body: 0.727 W/kg
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • 23.0 s
    • MediaTek Dimensity 920 MT6877T
    • 8 GB
    • Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 64 bit
    • 6 nm
    • Mali-G68 MC4
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    • Yes
    Storage
    • UFS 2.2
    • No
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    Realme 9 Pro Plus 8gb Ram