 Realme 9 Pro Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme 9 Pro is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 20,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 560 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 560) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 9 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Realme 9 Pro now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹20,999
128 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 560 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 560)
64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
6 GB
See full specifications
Realme 9 Pro Price in India

Realme 9 Pro price in India starts at Rs.20,999. The lowest price of Realme 9 Pro is Rs.24,990 on amazon.in.

Realme 9 Pro price in India starts at Rs.20,999. The lowest price of Realme 9 Pro is Rs.24,990 on amazon.in.


Realme 9 Pro Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 16 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • Yes, Dart, 33W
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 6 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • F1.79
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • F2.05
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Exmor RS
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Single
  • 16 MP f/2.05, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
Design
  • Sunrise Blue, Aurora Green, Midnight Black
  • 164.3 mm
  • 75.6 mm
  • 8.5 mm
  • 195 grams
Display
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 84.67 %
  • 20:9
  • 400 nits
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 1080 x 2412 pixels
  • IPS LCD
  • 400 ppi
  • 120 Hz
  • 90.8 %
General
  • Yes
  • Realme UI
  • realme
  • Realme 9 Pro 5G
  • March 24, 2022 (Official)
  • 9 Pro
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v12
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Head: 1.186 W/kg, Body: 0.709 W/kg
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.1
  • No
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • 6 GB
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 560 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 560)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Adreno 619L
  • LPDDR4X
  • 8 nm
  • 64 bit
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
  • UFS 2.2
Realme Videos

View all
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023

    Realme 9 Pro