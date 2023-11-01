 Realme C15 64gb Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme C15 64GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G35 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C15 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme C15 64GB now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹12,999
64 GB
6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
MediaTek Helio G35
13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
6000 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
4 GB
Realme C15 64GB Price in India

The starting price for the Realme C15 64GB in India is Rs. 12,999.  This is the Realme C15 64GB base model with 4 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Realme C15 64GB in India is Rs. 12,999.  This is the Realme C15 64GB base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Power Blue and Power Silver.

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Power Blue, Power Silver
Realme C15 64gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • MediaTek Helio G35
  • 8 MP
  • 6000 mAh
  • 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
Battery
  • No
  • Li-ion
  • 6000 mAh
  • No
  • Yes, Quick, 18W
Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Fixed Focus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Single
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • CMOS
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • Yes, Splash proof
  • 75.9 mm
  • 209 grams
  • Power Blue, Power Silver
  • Back: Plastic
  • 9.8 mm
  • 164.5 mm
Display
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
  • 420 nits
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 269 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • 88.7 %
  • 60 Hz
  • 82.2 %
  • 20:9
General
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • Realme UI
  • August 19, 2020 (Official)
  • realme
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n), MIMO
  • No
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Head: 1.184 W/kg, Body: 0.709 W/kg
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • 4 GB
  • 64 bit
  • 12 nm
  • LPDDR4X
  • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • MediaTek Helio G35
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Yes
  • Rear
Storage
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 64 GB
  • Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
    Realme C15 64gb