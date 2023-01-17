Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition Summary

Realme C15 was released in the later part of 2020. It's a budget smartphone with Geometric Gradient design, mini-drop display, quad rear camera configuration and mega battery. The Realme UI runs on top of Android 10 in Realme C15. The smartphone is 9.8mm thick and weighs around 209g. It comes in two colour variants: Power Blue and Power Silver.



Price



The Realme C15 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the base model with 3+32GB configuration. The other variants with 4+64GB and 4+128GB configuration are available for Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively.



Storage



The Realme C15 comes in three different configurations, having an internal storage of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.



Display



The Realme C15 is equipped with a HD+ (1600×720) display. The display is 6.5 inches in size and has a maximum brightness of 480 nits. It has a pixel density of 270ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent. The smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.



Processor



The Realme C15 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 1.8GHz octa-core processor, based on 11nm technology. It comes with an inbuilt Adreno 610 graphic card.



Camera



The Realme C15 smartphone comes with a quad-camera configuration. It has a 13-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel monochrome lens, and a 2-megapixel retro lens, both with an f/2.4 aperture. LED flash, HDR, and panorama are amongst the other features available on the back camera arrangement. The Realme C15 has a 8 MP camera on the front with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies.



Battery



The Realme C15 has a 6000mAh battery and comes with a 18W fast charging technology.



Top rivals



Redmi 10 Prime, Vivo Y12, Samsung Galaxy F22 and Realme Narzo 50A are amongst Realme C15's top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth v5.0, and 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, and 2G are some of the connectivity options available for the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition. Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Magnetic Induction Sensor, and Acceleration Sensor are amongst the mobile's sensors.



