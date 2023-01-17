 Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition

    Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition

    Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 9,499 in India with 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition from HT Tech. Buy Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,499
    32 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240)
    13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition Summary

    Realme C15 was released in the later part of 2020. It's a budget smartphone with Geometric Gradient design, mini-drop display, quad rear camera configuration and mega battery. The Realme UI runs on top of Android 10 in Realme C15. The smartphone is 9.8mm thick and weighs around 209g. It comes in two colour variants: Power Blue and Power Silver.

    Price

    The Realme C15 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the base model with 3+32GB configuration. The other variants with 4+64GB and 4+128GB configuration are available for Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively.

    Storage

    The Realme C15 comes in three different configurations, having an internal storage of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.

    Display

    The Realme C15 is equipped with a HD+ (1600×720) display. The display is 6.5 inches in size and has a maximum brightness of 480 nits. It has a pixel density of 270ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent. The smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

    Processor

    The Realme C15 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 1.8GHz octa-core processor, based on 11nm technology. It comes with an inbuilt Adreno 610 graphic card.

    Camera

    The Realme C15 smartphone comes with a quad-camera configuration. It has a 13-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel monochrome lens, and a 2-megapixel retro lens, both with an f/2.4 aperture. LED flash, HDR, and panorama are amongst the other features available on the back camera arrangement. The Realme C15 has a 8 MP camera on the front with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies.

    Battery

    The Realme C15 has a 6000mAh battery and comes with a 18W fast charging technology.

    Top rivals

    Redmi 10 Prime, Vivo Y12, Samsung Galaxy F22 and Realme Narzo 50A are amongst Realme C15's top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth v5.0, and 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, and 2G are some of the connectivity options available for the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition. Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Magnetic Induction Sensor, and Acceleration Sensor are amongst the mobile's sensors.

    Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition Price in India

    Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition price in India starts at Rs.9,499. The lowest price of Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition is Rs.10,499 on amazon.in.

    Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes, Quick, 18W
    • 6000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • CMOS
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Fixed Focus
    • Single
    • F2.0
    Design
    • 164.5 mm
    • Power Silver, Power Blue
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • Back: Plastic
    • 209 grams
    • 75.9 mm
    • 9.8 mm
    Display
    • 480 nits
    • 88.7 %
    • 270 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 20:9
    • 81.7 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 60 Hz
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    General
    • October 29, 2020 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Yes
    • realme
    • C15 Qualcomm Edition
    • Realme UI
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Head: 0.537 W/kg, Body: 0.621 W/kg
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • 11 nm
    • Adreno 610
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 3 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240)
    Smart TV Features
    • 13+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Rear
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition