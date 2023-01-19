Realme C35 6gb Ram Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme C35 6GB RAM Realme C35 6GB RAM is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C35 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Realme C35 6GB RAM now with free delivery.