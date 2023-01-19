 Realme C35 6gb Ram Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme C35 6GB RAM

    Realme C35 6GB RAM

    Realme C35 6GB RAM is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C35 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Realme C35 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    128 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    Realme C35 6GB RAM Price in India

    Realme C35 6GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.13,999. The lowest price of Realme C35 6GB RAM is Rs.11,852 on amazon.in.

    Realme C35 6gb Ram Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Quick, 18W
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • Fixed Focus
    • Yes
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Exmor RS
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • Single
    • F1.8
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    Design
    • 164.4 mm
    • 75.6 mm
    • 8.1 mm
    • Glowing Black, Glowing Green
    • 189 grams
    Display
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 84.62 %
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 600 nits
    • IPS LCD
    • 60 Hz
    • 400 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 90.7 %
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2408 pixels
    General
    • realme
    • C35 6GB RAM
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • July 8, 2022 (Official)
    • Realme UI
    • Yes
    • Android v11
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
    • Head: 1.194 W/kg, Body: 1.130 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Mali-G57 MP1
    • Unisoc T616
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 12 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 2MP + 0.3MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.2
    Realme C35 6gb Ram