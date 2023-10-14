Realme Gt Neo 4t Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme GT Neo 4T Realme GT Neo 4T is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 21,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

Key Specs Price ₹21,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme Gt Neo 4t Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

Battery 5100 mAh

Front Camera 32 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Battery USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 5100 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation

Image Resolution 9000 x 8000 Pixels Display Display Type AMOLED

Screen Size 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 395 ppi General Operating System Android v12

Brand realme

Launch Date October 8, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Performance RAM 8 GB

Graphics Adreno 660

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 5 nm

CPU Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680) Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory No

